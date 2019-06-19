Opinion: Dad Bods Are All The Rage And I Think It’s BS

According to Fox News if you're a man with a Dad Bod life is good.

UrbanDictonary.com says that a Dad Bod is "a male body type that is best described as "softly round." It's built upon the theory that once a man has found a mate and fathered a child, he doesn't need to worry about maintaining a sculpted physique."

Basically, it's a guy with a bit of a pooch.

In Fox News' most recent article they stated that

Nearly four in five among both women and men believe a 'dad bod' is a sign of a man who is confident in his own skin. Results also show 65 percent of people say the dad bod is attractive while 61 percent said men with dad bods are sexy.

Excuse me while I dust off my soapbox, tap my mic to make sure it's on, and speak my truth.

What a load of double standard BS.

You don't see people saying "That mom with a muffin top is confident and sexy!"

Or at least I've never seen or heard anyone say that.

As a mom of 5 children who has gained and lost 200 pounds of pregnancy weight in the last decade, I can tell you no matter how hard you work at it some things just won't go back to how they used to be.

And I'm fine with that.

It's OK.

I am totally comfortable with how I look.

But it really makes me madder than a mule chewing bumblebees to hear that men are considered "sexy and confident" when they've gained weight.

That not only is it OK to be a bit pudgy, but it's also attractive to others!

Because let's get real, I feel comfortable saying that 89% of the time women are NOT getting that message from the media.

Instead, we are slammed with images of celebrity moms that have lost the baby weight in less than half the time it took them to gain it.

Yes, we all know that they have nannies, and chefs, and trainers, and the money to eat healthfully. And YES I know it's their "job" to look a certain way.

But on some deep level, it STILL makes us feel less than.

So here's the deal.

I'm fine with embracing the Dad bod, but only as long as we start embracing the Mom bod too.