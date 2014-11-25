There were some vicious rumors circling the internet over the past few days that Budweiser was going to ditch their iconic Clydesdale horses for their 2015 Super Bowl ad campaign in favor of reaching a younger audience. Thankfully, that rumor has been put to rest!

As you know, I'm the crazy horse lady on the radio. Even if I wasn't a fan, I'd still be a fan of Budweiser's commercials starring their Clydesdales! After all, their Clydesdales are nostalgic... they've been used in the Bud ads since 1987!

So don't worry about the majestic animals being replaced by zombies or Jay Z... Budweiser has confirmed they will be back! Not only will they be a part of their Super Bowl campaign, they'll be a part of their holiday responsible drinking advertising.

Of course, the more horses I see, the happier I am... even though I'm not a beer drinker! With that being said, here are my five favorite Budweiser Clydesdale commercials of all time!

1. Puppy Love



2. Brotherhood



3. September 11th



4. Friends

