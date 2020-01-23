Patrick Stewart Asks Whoopi Goldberg To Rejoin ‘Star Trek’

For those of you who thought you had seen the last of Guinan, think again. On Wednesday’s episode of The View, guest Patrick Stewart surprised everyone by asking Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her role of the El-Aurian bar hostess in the second season of Star Trek: Picard. “I’m here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi,” Stewart started unexpectedly. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

Goldberg proceeds to absolutely lose it. Watch her priceless reaction below:

The news obviously comes as a shock to Goldberg, as the last time she was on the show was almost 20 years ago. She appeared in 28 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993 as well as the movies Star Trek: Generations and (very briefly) Nemesis. And now, based off the overwhelmingly positive audience response to the news, it looks like the 64 year-old actress and TV personality will return to the franchise one more time.

Stewart has rejoined the Star Trek universe in the new Star Trek: Picard, which follows up with Admiral Jean-Luc Picard 18 years after we last saw him in the 2002 feature Star Trek: Nemesis. Critics have applauded Stewart's fearless performance as the space captain in the series' premiere episode.

All ten episodes of Star Trek: Picard are available on CBS All Access starting today.