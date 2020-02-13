Well this looks awesome.

Director Matt Reeves seems to be having fun with The Batman. He’s not just making the movie, he’s constantly teasing and hyping it. Today, out of nowhere, he dropped the first official look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman, via a 45-second camera test uploaded to Vimeo.

It’s not hard to see why Warner Bros. shared this. It looks pretty incredible. Take a look for yourself. (Or take ten looks. You will probably want at least a couple.)

As Reeves noted in a separate tweet, the footage was shot by The Batman director of photography Greig Fraser, with excellent moody music by composer Michael Giacchino. The armored costume and the Bat-logo on it strongly resembles the one worn in the popular Batman: Arkham series of video games. One of the games particularly focused on Batman’s early crimefighting days — which are reportedly the subject of The Batman movie as well.

This is labeled as a camera test and the movie doesn’t come out for a long time — not until the middle of next summer. But clearly they’ve already got a good vibe going on the production. I imagine this footage is going to be very well-received. The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.