‘The Batman’ Is Officially Getting a Sequel

Warner Bros. has already announced multiple TV spinoffs to The Batman — including one about Colin Farrell’s Penguin character, and another that started off as a show about the Gotham City Police Department, but eventually morphed into one about Arkham Asylum — but to date there has been absolutely no word about a sequel film for The Batman. One would think Warner Bros. would want to make that movie. It’s the highest-grossing movie of 2022, both here in the U.S. and worldwide, by a very large margin. (It’s made $759 million dollars worldwide, more than $130 million better than the next film on the annual box-office chart, Water Gate Bridge.) It’s also hugely popular on streaming. So where’s The Batman 2?

Well, it’s coming. Today at the annual CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas, Warner Bros. announced that The Batman 2 is indeed in development. Plus, the first film’s director, Matt Reeves, and the first film’s star, Robert Pattinson, will be both be back for the sequel as well. The head of Warner Bros.’ motion picture group, Toby Emmerich announced the news during Warners’ CinemaCon presentation.

At CinemaCon, Reeves told the exhibitors in attendance “Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world ... I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter.” So far, there’s no indication what that chapter might entail beyond Reeves and Pattinson’s continued involvement.

The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max.