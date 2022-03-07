Actor Robert Pattinson Hosts Batman Party at Pete Davidson’s Bar, Plays Multiple Kanye West Songs – Report

Multiple Kanye West songs were reportedly played non-stop at actor Robert Pattinson's afterparty for The Batman premiere at Pete Davidson's Bar in New York City.

According to a report on Page Six, published last Wednesday (March 2), Pattinson, who plays Batman in the new film, hosted a secret "after-after party" at Pete Davidson's new Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center in New York City on Tuesday (March 1). A source told the media outlet that various Kanye tracks played repeatedly throughout the night.

"I heard a lot of Kanye. Not many people knew about this party, but most of the music being played was Kanye," an insider told Page Six. Among the Ye songs that were played that night included his 2016 tune "Fade" and his 2006 Grammy award-winning banger "Gold Digger." There's no word if "Eazy" garnered any spins or not.

Interestingly, many partygoers thought Pete was going to host the party, but he didn’t attend the event. Apparently, the Saturday Night Live comedian was stuck on set filming a movie and couldn't make it to the shindig.

Additionally, Theophilus London posted an Instagram Story of the news, asking for someone to confirm or deny it. Actor Evan Mock, who claimed to have been in attendance at the party, later replied and confirmed that the story is indeed true.

For those who may not know, Robert and Pete have been good friends for many years. So Pete was honored to have the first celeb-filled party at his newly opened Pebble Bar before The Batman premiere. Among the partygoers at the event included Batman costar Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend Channing Tatum, as well as Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

This news may further prove that Pete is not bothered by Kanye's threatening antics towards him. In fact, The Game and Ye's video for their joint track "Eazy," in which Ye is seen kidnapping and burying a claymation version of the SNL comedian, didn't faze him at all.

Last week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Pete found the visual to be funny. "He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical," said the source. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him."

Whether or not this will stop Ye from trolling Pete Davison remains to be seen.

XXL has reached out to Pebble Bar and Kanye West's rep for comment.