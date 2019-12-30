People Still Think Denver International is Illuminati Bunker

I'm not poking fun at this because there are a lot of people that rightfully believe that Denver International Airport is weird. But, I really wasn't aware that there are still new theories about DIA being Illuminati headquarters.

I stumbled across 5 conspiracy theories about Denver International on Livability. This was just shared a couple months ago. One of the theories has to do with this monument.

With all respect to the guy that shared the video, the channel is from Atlas Survival Shelters, so perhaps he's a little predisposed to the idea that something evil is going on. Oh, and this was from 6 years ago.

The Denver TV stations have had a field day with this going all the way back to 1995 when DIA opened. Is there a secret military based under the airport? Is the blue horse in front of the airport evil? It goes on and on and on.

It's true that DIA probably didn't do itself any favors with the gargoyles and weird artwork either. But, I'm surprised that we're still seeing Illuminati references nearly 25 years later.

If you haven't been to DIA recently, make sure you find the talking gargoyle near one of the concourses. You'll thank me later.

If you think the conspiracy theories about Denver International are just a funny thing from the past, check out the ever-growing Denver Airport conspiracy theories Wiki page. Yes, it's still very much a thing after over 2 decades.

One more thing. If you're one of the people in charge of the airport, could you please explain who the New World Airport Commission people are? That is pretty creepy since there's no record of them ever existing.