No, This Home is NOT a Cold War Bunker Hidden on Casper Mountain

I have more proof that you can't believe everything you read on the internet. I had a friend share something with me today claiming a home on Casper Mountain was a front for a Cold War bunker to house our population in the event of catastrophe. Grab some popcorn as I debunk this nonsense.

Perhaps you saw a Facebook share earlier today claiming that this home was on Casper Mountain and had it's own huge underground compound. Sorry to bust your bubble (or planet), but this is 45 Old Mountain Road in Hadley, Massachusetts. Not only is it not on Casper Mountain, it's not even close to Wyoming and oh, breaking news, does not appear to have a Cold War hideout either. Let's look at some pics.

Not a Cold War Bunker on Casper Mountain

Couple of things to add. First of all, I'm a big fan of conspiracy theories. I could talk your arm off about the underground tunnels that connect parts of Wyoming to Denver International Airport. But, if you're gonna throw a theory out there, please get it right.

Despite all my sarcasm, the 45 Old Mountain Road home recently sold in Hadley, MA isn't all that bad. It does not appear to have any underground bunker space which is a bummer. Don't take my word for it. Look at all the pics shared on the Realtor listing for yourself. That's why you research and don't take anyone's word for stuff like this. Not even mine. The truth is out there.

