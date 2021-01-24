Pickup Crashes Into Casper East Side Bank of the West Branch

No injuries were reported nor were any arrests made late Sunday afternoon after a pickup apparently jumped a curb in east Casper and crashed into the entrance of the Bank of the West branch at 410 Southeast Wyoming Blvd.

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media

One person was involved in the accident that resulted in minimal if no damage to the pickup, according to Casper police officers on the scene.

Police did not comment about the estimated damage to the entrance to the building.

The streets were still slick after the snow that fell Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper