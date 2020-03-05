DEQ Planning Abandoned Mine Mitigation Project Near Glenrock

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality plans to begin filling abandoned underground mines in the Glenrock area with grout.

According to a DEQ notice, the mines include the McDonald mine and Glenrock Mines No. 1 and 2.

Officials say that open rooms and voids left from underground coal mining are susceptible to eventual collapse. Over time, a collapse would eventually move upward through overburden rock causing sinkholes in the ground surface. Those sinkholes could impact the structural integrity of buildings and roads.

"By filling these mines with grout, you significantly reduce the probability for mine-related subsidence by eliminating the potential for additional ground settlement and mine collapse," the DEQ statement says.

The planned process consists of drilling holes and injecting grout into the abandoned mines.

The DEQ says to expect a potential for noise, dust and construction traffic during the remediation project. Residents might be asked to temporarily relocate their vehicles during construction. Traffic may also be blocked or redirected during construction.

A public meeting regarding the project is planned for 7 p.m. March 9 at Glenrock City Hall.