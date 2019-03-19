Police: No Shots Fired in Casper Office Building

Karen Snyder, K2 Radio

Police have closed an investigation of reported shots fired in a Casper office building earlier this month.

Casper Police responded Friday, March 8 to a report of shots fired, but after an investigation, could not find any evidence a shooting had occurred.

At 10:15 a.m., Casper Police and other agencies responded to 800 Werner Court following a report of an active shooter. Initial reports stated that there were several gunshots heard on the second floor of the building, according to a CPD press release.

Police evacuated the office building, conducted interviews and determined no shots had been fired. Through interviews, police learned only one person heard the reported shots in the building.

There were, however, reports of loud sounds coming from outside the building.

The case is currently closed. However CPD officials strongly encourage citizens to report any public safety concerns immediately.