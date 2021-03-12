Rejoice, Wyoming Has Fewer “Karens” Than Rest of America

I should get this out of the way before I share what I'm gonna share. I have lots of friends named Karen and they're very nice people. However, there are certain high-maintenance folks that have been given that moniker. The good news is that Wyoming has fewer of them than just about any other part of America.

If you're not familiar with the "Karen" type of person this article is referring to, I'll defer to the Wikipedia definition.

Karen is a pejorative term for a woman seeming to be entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal. The term also refers to memes depicting white women who use their privilege to demand their own way.

I found this fun conversation on Reddit from the Data is Beautiful people. It's a map that is based on metrics collected counting how many "Karens" have been born in each state. Notice how green Wyoming is. That's a good thing, by the way.

The concept is that a "Karen" born between 1960 and 1975 would generally be in the demographic that is known for throwing hissy fits about things they shouldn't.

The comments on Reddit have been hysterical as usual. One mentioned that a "Karen" would equal "the 11th Kardashian". Another said what I said about the Karens they know are actually nice people.

If you'd like a hard laugh, I highly recommend you check out the full Reddit post. If you're a "Karen" type of person, you might want to pass though. Or go see the manager.

