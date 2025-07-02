Reddit ‘Doomsday Map’ Claims These 3 Wyoming Cities Are in Danger During Nuclear Conflict

It seems like everyday someone in the news (and definitely the conspiracy theorists all over social media), is speaking about the chances of our great country entering into World War III.

To be even more specific, certain individuals have begun to estimate what would happen if the "powers-that-be" were to ever press the much-feared nuclear button.

If this worst-case scenario were to ever play out, there are quite a few areas in Wyoming that would be affected, at least if you believe this map that was published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

A quick Google search will bring up a plethora of doomsday maps, but this one from FEMA reveals the places in America that "experts" believe would be most at-risk if a nuclear exchange between the United States and an enemy were to take place.

The map (shown below) which was shared to Reddit by Oddly Terrifying, highlights what the United States government believes would be prime targets for an enemy nation. According to the map legend, the triangles show targets that would be hit in a "limited" 500 missile scenario. The black dots are targets in a 2,000 missile all-out attack. As you can see, there are several of those dots near the southeastern border of the state, near Cheyenne and connected with portions of both the Colorado and Nebraska borders.

Get our free mobile app

If you zoom in on the Wyoming area of the map, other than the massive amount of black dots that are almost completely surrounding our state capital, the other two targeted cities are Green River and Douglas.

Looking at the map, Cheyenne, Douglas and Green River are doomed, but let's be honest, if it ever comes down to nuclear war, the earth as we know it would be no more.

Here's to hoping that clearer heads will always prevail and this is something we will never actually have to worry about.

VISIT - Underground Wyoming Nuclear Launch Site Quebec One has been decommissioned, rebuilt for historic accuracy, and is open to the public for tours. Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods