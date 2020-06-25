Reports: Gillette & Sheridan College Slash Athletics

At least one of the colleges in the Northern Wyoming Community College District has slashed its athletics programs.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Gillette College men's basketball team announced that funding for all athletics has been cut. The women's basketball team there made a similar announcement via Twitter.

Sheridan College is also part of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, but K2 Radio News hasn't been able to independently confirm that Sheridan College has also cut its athletics programs.

However, The Gillette News-Record is reporting that the athletic programs at Sheridan College have been cut as well.

K2 Radio News has left messages with multiple administrators seeking comment at both colleges.