YMCA Invites Casper Residents to Show How STRONG They Are

The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting Y members, and the community as a whole, to participate in a national challenge, called STRONG.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from the YMCA, which stated community members can "Find your breakthrough, while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body."

Those who are most successful in life, whether it's in terms of career choices, relationships, or even just working out, attest to the fact that discipline is one of the most important characteristics a person can have.

That's what this challenge aims to teach.

"There will be 21 days of skill-building, habit forming, and connecting to yourself and others through fitness challenges, podcasts, video messages, and an online support community group," the release stated.

According to the press release, thousands of people from across the country participate in the STRONG Challenge each year. One of the biggest aspects of this challenge is that those who participate continually motivate each other, sharing their successes and inspiring each other, making sure that no one is alone in their journey.

This challenge is a 21-day challenge and it will begin on October 17. Individuals interested in signing up should do so by October 14.

"Those who sign up will receive a small number of texts throughout the program featuring motivational tips and tools to set and reach goals, and access to a website where they can find all the challenges, podcasts, and video messages," the release said.

It's like having a digital personal trainer, made up of thousands of like-minded individuals.

"If you feel stuck, frozen, or just need a little (or big!) nudge forward, the STRONG Challenge will help focus and build your healthy lifestyle skills!" the release stated.

Those interested in participating simply need to text STRONG to 844-889-6222.

Once you hit send, you'll "begin your journey of committing to a stronger you."

For more information, you can visit the YMCA of Natrona County website or Facebook page.

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA of Natrona County has been serving this community for over 60 years. Across the U.S., 2,700 Ys engage 22 million men, women, and children – regardless of age, income or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.