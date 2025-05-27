YMCA of Natrona County Hosting Healthy Kids Day at David Street Station

If your looking to have some family fun this weekend, the YMCA of Natrona County is hosting their annual "Healthy Kids Day" event at David Street Station, this Saturday.

The YMCA of Natrona County Facebook page shared the following information about the event.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. Join us at David Street Station on Saturday, May 31 from 10am-12pm for this FREE community event! There will be lots of fun to be had. The first 150 kids to check-in at the Y tent will receive a free t-shirt and goodie bag (sizes available while supplies last). You won't want to miss out on the fun. Kick-off your summer with the Y!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, May 31st, 2025 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

WHERE: David Street Station - 200 S David Street, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Free for all!

For more information on this and other upcoming events, visit the YMCA of Natrona County website here.

