Rihanna– sixty million albums sold… Over two hundred million downloads…halftime performer…business woman…Oscar nominee… What hasn’t RiRi done?

Well, she probably hasn’t sent you shopping…yet!

It’s Rihanna's supper shopping spree….with $1,000 to spend at Fenty Beauty or Savage X Fenty for the ultimate glow-up.

How do you get in to win this incredible giveaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get-- so go wild!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 18 years old. One winner will be selected on Monday, March 6, 2023. Prize is provided by Def Jam Records.*

Celebrity Names People Can't Seem to Spell Correctly See some of the most common celebrity name misspellings, below.