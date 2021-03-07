5 Royal Bombshells From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Explosive Oprah Interview

On Sunday (March 7), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey for their first sit-down interview since their royal exit.

During the two-hour-long special, Meghan and Harry dropped numerous shocking revelations about their treatment by the Royal Family and the British press. Below, check out five of the biggest bombshells that aired during the interview.

Harry and Meghan Technically Got Married Before Their Royal Wedding



One of the first major revelations was that the former royal couple actually wed prior to their very public, televised wedding spectacle, which took place on May 19, 2018. Three days before the royal wedding, they were married by the Archbishop of Canterbury in their home garden.

“Three days before our wedding we got married. Just the three of us,” Meghan told Winfrey. “No one knows that."

The Royal Family Refused to Give Baby Archie a Royal Title

Meghan shared that the royals decided that her and Harry's son, Archie, born May 6, 2019, would not be given the title of prince like the other grandchildren.

"In those months when I was pregnant ... we had in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title...'" she revealed, adding that there there were also "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he was born."

When Winfrey questioned who, exactly, brought up Archie's skin color, Meghan responded she she believed it "would be very damaging to them" if she revealed the name.

Meghan Was Denied Help When She Reached Out About Feeling Suicidal



At one point, Meghan suffered from suicidal thoughts from the pressure of being assimilated into the Royal Family, as well as due to all the vile press she was receiving from the British tabloids. However, when she asked "the institution" (i.e. the monarchy) for help, they would not allow her to seek treatment because she was not technically an employee.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it,” Meghan shared, adding that she "just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Meghan added that it takes an immense amount of courage to admit when you need help, and that one of the late Princess Diana's best friends helped her with her mental health struggles and has since become her confidant.

Prince Charles Stopped Taking Harry's Phone Calls

While discussing whether or not the couple truly "blindsided" Queen Elizabeth II with their official exit from their royal roles, Harry revealed that he had previously spoke to his father, Prince Charles, about their intentions to leave, "before he stopped taking my calls."

"I took matters into my own hands, I needed to do this for my family," Harry shared, adding that he felt let down by his father and that "a lot of hurt has happened."

Meghan and Harry Are Expecting a Baby Girl, But Won't Be Having More Kids



It's a baby girl for Harry and Meghan, who are due with their second child sometime this summer. As for Harry's first thought after seeing the ultrasound? "Amazing, just grateful."

Meanwhile, the couple also revealed that they're capping their family at two kids: "Two is it," Meghan confirmed.