Ruby Rose Won’t Return For ‘Batwoman’ Season 2

It’s pretty unusual for a lead to leave a television series early in its run — much less the star who plays the title character. But Deadline reports that Ruby Rose has decided to walk away from Batwoman after just one season as the Gotham City hero. The show has been renewed for a second season on The CW and will still continue without Rose; Batwoman will be recast.

In a statement, Rose said she “made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Deadline didn’t offer a reason for Rose’s departure, but they did say that “it is not related to the stunt injury she sustained during filming of Season 1, which left her facing paralysis and needing emergency surgery.” Rose described the injury last October, saying she essentially “broke [her] neck on the show,” and left her two two herniated disc and a severely injured spine.

Rose’s Kate Kane, who becomes Batwoman after Batman disappears, premiered as part of 2018’s Arrowverse crossover and then got spun off into her own series. Rose is a lesbian and her casting in the role was a significant moment for LGBTQ representation in superhero television; Deadline’s report says that Warner Bros is committed to casting another LGBTQ actress in the role. Batwoman won’t return for Season 2 until early in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which leaves producers additional time to find Rose’s replacement.