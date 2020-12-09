Here’s the First Look at ‘Superman & Lois’ New Superman Costume

Spinning off from previous appearances in the Arrowverse, the newest DC Comics series from The CW is Superman & Lois starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. Although Hoechlin’s Superman had a costume in his previous appearances, he’s got an updated look for the new series, designed by Laura Jean Shannon. And here it is:

Nino Muñoz/The CW

For comparison, here’s Hoechlin’s super suit when he appeared as a guest star on Supergirl. The overall vibe is very similar, although the chest logo is much bigger on the original suit, the belt has a more generic shape, and the cape is attached with clasps to the shoulders, rather than to the neck. (That cape always reminded me of the character’s look in the Injustice video game series. The new update resembles the Superman costume from the DC Rebirth era.)

The CW

Here was Hoechlin’s comment on the news:

I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that’s what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition.

Superman & Lois premieres on Tuesday, February 23 at 9pm PT on The CW.