Ryan Reynolds Taking ‘A Little Sabbatical’ From Movies

Ryan Reynolds has been very busy in the last few years. Since 2019, he’s appeared in six different blockbusters, including Hobbs & Shaw, 6 Underground, The Croods: A New Age, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Free Guy. Later this year he’s got Red Notice on Netflix and he just wrapped shooting Spirited, a Christmas movie for Apple TV+.

In announcing that he’d finished production on Spirited on Instagram, Reynolds also announced that after that flurry of work, he was finished shooting movies for a while. “That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds wrote. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Reynolds didn’t specify how long the break would be; a sabbatical could be six month or it could be six years. But Deadpool fans are surely wondering how this news impacts the production of the franchise’s next film. Thus far, the second sequel has no announced release date, and Marvel’s calendar seems extremely full for the next several years already. Odds are, Reynolds will return to work in plenty of time for Deadpool 3 in a couple years.

You can see Reynolds’ Instagram post below. Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot and is supposedly Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, premieres on Netflix on November 12.