‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 2: Every Easter Egg You Missed

This week’s episode of Secret Invasion draws a bunch of material from the original Secret Invasion comic book, but it also changes some major elements. For example, in the comics Maria Hill takes over S.H.I.E.L.D. during the Skrull invasion, while Nick Fury goes underground and recruits heroes he can trust to fight the alien menace. In the Secret Invasion TV show, Maria Hill is dead (RIP) and now James “War Machine” Rhodes is the establishment figure who dismisses Nick Fury from his post.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Marvel references and hidden secrets in Episode 2 of Secret Invasion. In our latest Marvel video, we break down the full episode. We point out the parallels between Gravik and many Marvel superheroes, and we give you our big theory about Secret Invasion: That Nick Fury’s right hand Skrull Talos is actually the secret mastermind behind everything that’s happening on this show. For more on that, watch below:

