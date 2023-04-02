Nick Fury Begins His Final Fight in the ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer

Are we on the verge of Nick Fury’s final appearance in the MCU?

The trailer for Secret Invasion definitely hints in that direction. At the end of the new teaser, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury gravely announces that he’s involved in “one last fight,” while a series of title cards declares “The end is closer ... than we think.” Later, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes calls Fury “the most wanted man on the planet.” But why?

Surely it has something to do with an invasion of the alien shapeshifting race known as the Skrulls. They were introduced to the MCU in Captain Marvel, where they were definitely a bit more benevolent than their usual appearances in Marvel Comics. In Secret Invasion, they seem much more in line with their print appearances, when they traditionally want to take over the Earth by infiltrating various groups and governments — and even sometimes masquerading as very famous superheroes. Take a look at the new trailer below:

Here is Secret Invasion’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion is directed by Ali Selim and written by Kyle Bradstreet. The premieres on Disney+ on June 21 — seemingly as the next Marvel Cinematic Universe show on the streaming service, although that is not 100 percent confirmed at this point. We’re also waiting to hear when Loki Season 2 premieres.

