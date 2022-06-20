LOOK: Hysterical Photos From Chugwater’s Pie Eating Contest

When is the last time you watched a pied eating contest?

Actually, I have only seen them on TV and in some old movies.

Well, this year Chugwater, Wyoming decided to add a pie-eating contest to the fun at this year's Chugwater Chili Cookoff & Rodeo.

Folks crowded in close to see, but not everyone could get in that close. That's why we took pictures.

You REALLY need to see this up closes.

BELOW ARE THE HYSTERICAL PHOTOS!

Chugwater's Hysterical Pie Eating Contest. One of Wyoming's smallest towns added a new event. A PIE EATING CONTEST.

The rules are simple:

Not hands allowed.

Eat as much as you can before time is up.

The results are hysterical.