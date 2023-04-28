In 1947 A Wyoming Dude Lost a Finger, And Other Wild Historic Headlines

Full disclosure, I found all of these old newspapers hanging in the men's restroom at the Chugwater Soda Fountain.

They are framed nicely and provide great reading for a guy who is standing there, taking care of business.

Chugwater Wyoming has always been a small town, even by Wyoming standards.

But at one point is was a major hub for travel.

It was even busy enough to have it's own local paper, although it might have been hard to find anything to report.

These pages of the old Chugwater Wyoming newspaper show us coverage of the region from back in the 1940s.

There was little local news, other than the war.

But what was published at the time was important to the people of the area.

It was, in most case, the only news they had from outside their little ranch or town.

THE HISTORY & REBIRTH OF CHUGWATER WYOMING