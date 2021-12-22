See The Best Office View in Wyoming

If you work in Wyoming there is a chance that your office might just have a great view.

Even better if you view is over the dashboard of your truck as you drive up a mountain to check on the buffalo herd.

From Thermopolis, Wyoming there is an kind old man who likes to be called Grandpa Rich.

He volunteers to work with the herd. Each morning he drives out to check on them. While out there he sends me photos.

Truly paradise through the windshield.

I've collected some of them just to show you the view from his office.

Wyoming Pickup Truck Office View

