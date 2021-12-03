For the past few weeks, late November and early December, I have stepped out every night to see and gasp at some amazing Wyoming sunsets.

According to Don Day, of Day Weather, we are treated to this display at this time of the year because of how low the Sun appears to set along the curve of the Earth. That allows for some amazing colors in the morning and evening.

So many of these wonderful moments were being posted on social media I decided to ask my radio listeners, as well as people on social media, to send their photos in.

Here are just some of these fantastic sunsets sent from all across Wyoming.

Breathtaking Fall Sunsets From Across Wyoming