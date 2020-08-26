PHOTOS: Smokey Sun Rises From Across Wyoming

The eyes of Wyomingites have been burning for many days now. Being inside through the filtered air of an air conditioner only does so much to help. It even irritates the sinuses a bit.

It is that time of year: fire season. While this has not been one of Wyoming's worst, it has been one of the smokiest.

But there is always a benefit to something bad. You just have to look for it. As the sun was rising, I asked the morning show listeners to take a picture of the sunrise with their phones and send it our way.

Here is what I got from across Wyoming: