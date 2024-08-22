Natrona County Emergency Management Gives Safety Update on Current Air Quality

The smoke and unfortunately, also ash, coming in from the fires in Johnson County are adversely effecting the quality of air in Casper and the surrounding area.

The official Natrona County Emergency Management Facebook page posted a map, along with a detailed caption about the air quality, which stated:

Heavy smoke has moved in from neighboring counties currently fighting wildland fires. The air quality index for our area is 162, which is listed as “unhealthy.” Please protect yourself today and limit your time outside. Please take extra care of our senior community members and encourage them to stay indoors until the air quality improves.

“Unhealthy” air quality category:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

For more details and to stay up to date on this issue, visit the official Natrona County Emergency Management website here.

The Casper Police Department has also sent a warning to ONLY call 911 if you actually SEE a fire, not to report the smoke. Get the full details about that here.

