How To Keep Smoke Out Of Your House While Sadly Wyoming’s Burning

Every year parts of the U.S. is affected by wildfires and every year we have to deal with the smoke from those fires.

Fire's are burning around the western U.S., including parts of Wyoming, and the air in in full of smoke. Keeping the smoke out of your house is important for safety of your family.

I can remember growing up walking into my grandparents house and there being a haze from cigarette smoke. When you walk into a situation like that, it can be quite uncomfortable and dangerous. The same goes for when the smoke from a wildfire is seeping into your home. Make sure you're doing everything possible to keep that smoke out, it's important for you and your family's health.

The E.P.A (Environmental Protection Agency) has a list of options and ideas to keep the air in your home clean and clear of smoke. Honestly, some of the options listed aren't what you want to see during the hot Wyoming summer.

Here's a rundown of what the E.P.A. suggests for your health and safety

Purchase a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency HVAC filter

Make adjustments to your HVAC system to keep smoke out

Keep windows and doors closed

Avoid using swamp coolers

Close outdoor dampers on window AC units

Keep an eye on the AQI (air quality index) and limit activities to reduced the amount of smoke you inhale

Avoid creating more indoor particles that can add to the poor indoor air quality

If the AQI is really high (higher the number, the worse the situation), consider using the dreaded N95 respirator mask

Once the AQI has improved, change the filters in your home and open your house to air out.

The E.P.A. recommends setting your home up to reduce the amount of smoke.

