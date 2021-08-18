More Air Quality Alerts For Wyoming As Wildfires Rage In The West

More air quality alerts are in effect for the Cowboy State as of Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Riverton, on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, has issued the alerts for the following counties:

Get our free mobile app

Park

Teton

Sublette

Lincoln

Uinta

Western Sweetwater

Fremont

Hot Springs

Big Horn

Sheridan

Johnson

Natrona

Converse

Niobrara

The advisories are, of course, the result of wildfires ravaging the US West.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health:

"[T]he elderly, young children and individuals with respiratory problems (should) avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions."