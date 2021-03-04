Seth Rogen Confirms Crazy Kanye West Limousine Story

Kanye West has not had the best last few months. After voting for the first time ever in his entire life (right here in Wyoming), the billionaire lost his 2020 presidential race. The buck doesn't stop there though. More recently, His wife, Kim Kardashian, is now filing for a divorce, citing the cause as "irreconcilable differences".

It's not all been bad for the semi-recent Cody, Wyoming, transplant though. In addition to his 2019 gospel hip-hop album, Jesus Is King, still receiving awards and accolades, he got some recent good press via Twitter.

A Twitter fun fact account called, WTF Facts, posted an interesting storying involving West and actor/comedian, Seth Rogen, that read:

Kanye West once spontaneously rapped his entire album to Seth Rogen in the back of a limousine while he sat in disbelief. It took him two hours.

If anyone was in doubt of the validity of this fact, Rogen weighed in on it directly, stating simply:

This is true.

After Rogen verified that this encounter did indeed happen, he was asked by Twitter user @ianjb22:

Were you high?

His response:

I was high as fuck and so was my wife Lauren.

Not everyone can say they have an awesome Yeezy story like that, although many other celebrities have shared theirs over the years. Comedian Dave Chappelle shared a hilarious, early "pre-Kanye-fame" story back in 2014 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (the Kanye part begins at around the 4:05 mark).