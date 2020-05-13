Several Casper Charities Are Now Accepting Gently Used Items

Based on my social media feeds, I'm not the only one our there that has used this pandemic induced quarantine to improve my home.

From DIY projects to a deep, deep DEEP Spring cleaning, many of us have taken this time to beautify our homes.

After all, when you're spending so many days in a row in your home you start to notice some of those things that just HAVE to be taken care of.

We went throughout the entire home and purged every single room and closet in our entire home. We did one room/closet a day to keep it from being overwhelming and in a little, over three weeks the whole thing was done.

Every cupboard, yes even under the bathroom sink, was cleaned out and if it didn't spark joy it was gone.

But, I found that I was left with a pickup truck full of items and nowhere to take them to.

At the time, most of Casper was still on lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Now that the state of Wyoming is beginning to open back up, I have found that so are some of our local charity shops.

I recommend calling the numbers of the charity you plan to donate to before you head that way.

Many of them are operating for shorter hours or closed some days of the week.

And please, if you have a place you'd like us to add to the list below, let us know through the My Country Mobile App. You can chat with us or do a shout out and let us know what charity you'd like to add to the list.

Keep in mind that the items you donate need to be in fairly good shape and still functional for the future owners.

Goodwill Industries of Wyoming (307)315-6324

Open Daily 10 am-6 pm

Wyoming Food For Thought Free Store (307)337-1703

Request that you call before you come by to donate

Rescued Treasures (307) 577-7793

Open Monday-Saturday 10 am-6 pm

Joshua's Storehouse And Distribution Center (307)265-0242

Hours of Operation Vary

Salvation Army Thrift Store (307)234-1368

Reopening Monday, May 18 at 10:00 am

Poverty Resistance (307)262-6528