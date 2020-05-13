7 Pics of My Family’s Favorite Views in Casper’s Rotary Park

It's practically a requirement that if you spend time in Casper, at some point you need to head to Rotary Park and do the short hike to the waterfall. I've captured seven of my favorite views from this experience.

I will admit that the best view from Rotary Park is subjective. You'll hear just about everyone say that the waterfall itself is the highlight, but I'm not so sure. See if you agree that these 7 moments in Rotary Park are special.

For kicks, I took some phone video of the Garden Creek Waterfall itself. What I didn't realize when I was capturing this on my phone was that I had it set on slo-motion. After watching it, I decided to leave it that way as it really is a very chill Casper moment.