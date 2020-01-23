Check Out These Beautiful Winter Pics of Garden Creek Waterfall

Wyoming is wonderful for many reasons: the food, the people and the landscape. Casper sometimes gets overlooked when it comes to the Cowboy State's natural beauty though.

That's why we want to give big props to local resident, Serena Lee Rodabaugh, for these awesome winter photos of Casper Mountain and the now frozen Garden Creek Waterfall.

Serena took these photos on Tuesday (January 21st, 2020). The pictures really do capture the outdoor beauty that is Wyoming.

