Watch Video of Casper Mountain Shot with a Drone and an iPhone

I like to think that I see pretty much all video that is shared about Casper. It's obvious now that I overestimate my abilities as there's a spectacular drone video that was shot on Casper Mountain last year and I'm just now coming across it.

Jake Bigelow has some pretty nifty video and drone skills as he captured this video on our mountain last May.

Jake mentioned in his description what gear he was using:

Filmed with the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and an iPhone 11 Pro Max using 4K.

Pretty impressive considering he also used his phone for part of this. Isn't phone technology grand these days? Great captures of some of the homes on the way up the mountain, Garden Creek waterfall and the view of Casper from above.

It's not like we haven't seen some great video from Casper Mountain before. It's just that Jake did it with minimal video equipment and a drone. It gives me hope that my limited budget might be able to capture something like this someday.

Well done, Jake. I'll try to pay better attention and maybe share your next creation a little quicker. Maybe.

