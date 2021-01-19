Stunning Drone Video Shows Wyoming’s Wind River and Breccia Cliff

We see a lot of sweet drone video thanks to the fact that Wyoming is so scenic. I'm not bragging. It's a simple fact. But, we don't see a lot of drone video from the Wind River region and that's why I'm sharing a stunning new one I've discovered.

This was just shared from someone who pulled off of highway 26 in the Breccia Cliff region.

For reference, this video was captured near this part of Wind River Canyon.

Google Maps Satellite View

I've said many times and still believe it to be true that this is the most underrated areas of Wyoming when it comes to natural beauty. Sure, the Tetons and Yellowstone are gorgeous, but this is the part of our state that doesn't get nearly the attention it deserves. That's why I appreciate this drone dude for taking the time to capture some of the grandeur there.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app