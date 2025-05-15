Do You Own Apple Products in Wyoming? You Could Be Owed Up to $100

If you have or have owned an iPhone or a plethora of other Apple products in the last ten years, you could be getting a decent check in the mail soon.

As a person who has been strictly "Team Apple" (vice "Team Android"), for the last decade, this is some information that almost everyone should know.

Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Siri Listening In

There is currently a class action lawsuit filed against Apple in 2021. The lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple Inc. has been settled and now users can file a claim for a cash payout.

Who in Wyoming Is Eligible for a Payout?

Wyoming residents are eligible for payments if they own any device that had Apple's voice-activated virtual assistant, Siri, between September 2014 to December 2024.

What Devices are Included?

iPhone

iPad

Apple Watch

MacBook

iMac

HomePod

iPod Touch

Apple TV

How Much Money Could You Get From the Settlement?

Each Siri-enabled device from the list above makes Wyoming residents eligible for $20.00 per device, with a $100.00 maximum payout.

Lopez v. Apple Inc. is a $95 million settlement. The lawsuit claims that not only was Siri listening to Apple users, but that it shared data with other companies or parties. Apple denies any wrongdoing regarding privacy violations, but will still pay the settlement.

How Will Wyomingites Get Paid From the Settlement?

All Wyoming residents should keep an eye on their mailboxes. Settlement codes will be sent out via traditional mail. Residents are supposed to follow those instructions in order to receive their settlement.

How Can I File a Claim?

Click here to file your claim online.

