Casper Residents Can Use ‘Casper 311′ App to Request Snow Removal

Casper residents can now use the new "Casper 311," the online and mobile app for requesting snow removal, according to a prepared statement from the city manager's office.

“Yesterday, we let citizens know they can call us to put their street on the list for snow removal," Streets and Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers said.

"Today, we added snow removal to the app for citizen convenience,” Rodgers said.

The app is available 24 hours a day and not subject to phone line availability.

Every residential street needs snow removal after the storm this past weekend that dumped more than 2 feet on the area and made roads impassible and shut down schools, businesses and government offices.

In other words, requesting snow removal doesn't mean city and private crews can immediately respond, Rodgers said. "We are concentrating our resources where they are most critically needed."

The city's streets division is using the 311 requests to set priorities and the order for which streets will be plowed.

Casper 311 is available for both Android and Apple devices by downloading the MyCivic311 app and selecting the City of Casper.

It is also accessible on the City of Casper’s website.

Casper snow removal crews continue to work 24-hour shifts.

Rodgers again cautioned motorists to consider clearance and traction before trying to drive in residential areas.

