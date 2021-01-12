New Drone Video Shows Wyoming’s Sweet Red Gulch Dinosaur Site

We love Wyoming and dinosaurs so this new drone video is a definite must-watch. It's a drone view of one of our special dinosaur sites.

George Lamson just shared this video on Vimeo recently. It shows some of the dirt roads that lead to Red Gulch and aerial (and ground) views of the area.

If you've never adventured to Red Gulch Dinosaur Tracksite, it's the #1 thing to do near Greybull according to TripAdvisor. Some of the reviews there capture why this is a must-visit locale at some point in your life:

That last one really nailed why I think this area is neat. At some point in your childhood, haven't you wished you could go on a dinosaur fossil hunt?

According to Wikipedia, the fossils at Red Gulch are believed to come from the Middle Jurassic period. Despite what my kids think, I was not alive then and can't 100% verify that time period is true.

Red Gulch Dinosaur Tracksite is another one of those off-the-beaten-path locations in Wyoming that make our state one of if not the most unique in America.