Shed Hunter Injured, Grizzly Bear Killed in Western Wyoming

A man hunting for shed antlers east of Dubois was injured Saturday in what wildlife managers described as a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear.

The man, who was not identified in a statement Monday from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Officials say the man encountered a female grizzly bear with yearling offspring. The adult female bear was killed during the incident, which is under investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The incident occurred in the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission's Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Area. State wildlife officials plan no further management actions, and say no bears were present when investigators arrived at the site of the attack.

"Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery," Jason Hunter, Lander regional wildlife supervisor for the department, said in Monday's statement.

The man who was injured over the weekend is the second person this month to be hurt after a surprise encounter with a grizzly bear. The first incident occurred May 1 near Cody.

"Even those who are very comfortable and savvy in the outdoors can be surprised by a bear," Hunter added, encouraging anyone spending time in bear habitat to remain alert.