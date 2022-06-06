You might ask, what's the purpose or point of this point? Why would anyone care to see a bunch of videos of bears sitting at picnic tables?

Well, why did you click on this post?

Now that we've come to an understanding, we begin.

I have videos of bears just finding a picnic table and sitting on their own.

I also have videos of bears joining people. Why the people do not run for their lives is beyond me. Probably because they are idiots.

This is at a zoo. It's feeding time. Here we have to ask if the bears learned to sit like this by watching the humans or did they just sit down on their own.

Then there is that run RUDE bear in this video who is standing on the table. I guess nobody ever taught him manners.

Then there is the video of a bear in the wild who is just sitting at the picnic table - CHILLN'!

It's like it's just a nice day out and he wanted to soak it all in.

If you do a Youtube search for "bear sitting at picnic table" you'll find videos from all over the world where they seem to have figured out how this table works.

Once again we have to ask, did they learn it from us?

Most bears know how to open car doors. They learned that from watching us then they passed it on to their fuzzy bear kids.

But sometimes even an animal can figure out how something was intended to work just by looking at it.

Looks like this guy wanted some shade and a place to sit.

Then there is that family I told you about that just did not seem to understand how much danger they were in when a bear decided to join them for lunch.

OH, SURE you can make the argument that the bear was polite and nice to the humans.

But, knowing bears, we should also assume that the bear could have FREAKED OUT at any moment if the people had annoyed him in some way.

If a bear joins you for lunch, let him have it and move away.

At this point, you are probably wondering what else bears do when they think we are not looking.

