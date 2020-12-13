Sia Claims Shia LaBeouf ‘Conned’ Her Into an ‘Adulterous Relationship’

Sia alleges that her former music video co-star, Shia LaBeouf, previously "conned" her into an "adulterous relationship."

On Saturday (December 12), the "Chandelier" singer shared her alleged experience with the Transformers star via Twitter.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," she began. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself ... stay safe, stay away."

Along with her tweet, Sia shared FKA twigs' (real name, Tahliah Debrett Barnett) New York Times article in which she opened up about her abusive experience with LaBeouf. Barnett also filed a lawsuit against him for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

"Also, I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs," Sia added. "This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you."

LaBeouf famously starred in Sia's music video for "Elastic Heart" in 2015. At the time of filming, he was dating Mia Goth.

