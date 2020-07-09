Someone From Douglas Reported a UFO Sighting, Was It You?

The National UFO Reporting Center is an online database of UFO sightings.

Thanks to my co-host Doc I learned about a recent UFO sighting in Douglas that was reported to the National UFO Reporting Center.

The sighting occurred on April 18, 2020, around 11:00 pm MST.

According to the report, the UFO was spotted several times over the course of 45 minutes.

My family and I see in the moonlight a somewhat transparent object in a crescent or saucer shape (maybe) fly across the sky then change direction. We waited, then it returned randomly for the next 45 minutes. No lights on the craft, just a distortion of the stars around it.

The person went on to say that they knew it wasn't an aircraft, and that it was spotted 4 separate times in different locations in the sky.

They explained that the lack of lights made it impossible to capture the UFO on camera.

You can read the full report by following this link.

This is the 4th official UFO sighting in Wyoming of 2020.

We would love to learn more about this UFO sighting and to do that we need your help.

