Someone Is Poisoning Dogs In Jackson

The Jackson Police Department says someone is poisoning dogs.

According to a statement on social media, police began investigating a report on Friday morning that a man was walking his dog at May Park when he discovered his 3-year-old Golden Retriever had consumed what appeared to be a hotdog that contained a 200mg Ibuprofen tablet.

Police say the dog was taken to a vet where it was discovered that it consumed three Ibuprofen tablets.

Later Friday morning, police learned that a second dog at May Park consumed pieces of hotdog laced with Ibuprofen.

Police are advising the public not to take your dog to May Park. If you have taken your dog to May Park in the past 24 hours, monitor your dog.

According to Jackson Police, the incident is isolated to May Park.

Ibuprofen is toxic to dogs. In as few as 12 hours, signs of poisoning begin to appear.

Effects of Ibuprofen on dogs include bleeding stomach ulcers. Increasing doses can lead to kidney failure and, if left untreated, death.

Jackson Police are asking for the public's assistance. If you were in the area of May Park from dusk Thursday to dawn on Friday and saw anything suspicious, call the police department at 307-733-2331.

Additionally, if you live in the area and have a RING or other recording doorbell camera, contact police.

In a bit of good news, the Golden Retriever appears to have a good prognosis.