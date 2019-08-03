Something Metal This Way Comes to the Meadow: Skid Row [PHOTOS]

It was a first for the meadow. Headbanging. Metal in the Meadow. We love it, and by the looks in your faces, you loved it too.

Fortunately or unfortunately, Survivor wasn't able to make it to Beartrap this year. We were lucky to get the gracious dudes from Skid Row to come down to play the meadow. As far as our records go, this will be the first time a metal band has ever played Beartrap Summer Festival. And it rocked!

Skid Row played all the hits including "18 and Life", "Youth Gone Wild", and "I Remember You", much to the delight of the screaming fans.