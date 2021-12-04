First ’Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals It’s a Two-Part Film

After Into the Spider-Verse comes... Across the Spider-Verse.

(Part One.)

The first look at the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is here and it reveals that it is actually the first of two movies that will continue the animated saga of Miles Morales and his various spider-powered friends. The first teaser features Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), who’s also currently appearing as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye) and also shows Miles meeting Spider-Man 2099, who appeared in a post-credits scene in Into the Spider-Verse, voiced by Oscar Isaac. Check it out below:

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller explained the two-part sequel thusly...

Miles' story is an epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.

They also promised that Miles and Gwen will “reunite with some old friends and meet... a lot of new ones.” So expect many new Spider-People in the two sequels as well. Like the aforementioned Spider-Man 2099, who is the Spider-Man of a possible future (set in the year 2099).

Sony Pictures Animation

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.

A new crew of directors is helming this Spider-Verse: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson; Lord and MIller wrote the screenplay with Dave Callaham. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming to movie theaters on October 7, 2022.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)