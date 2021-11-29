‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tickets Went On Sale Last Night and It Was a Bloodbath

Spider-Man has saved the day countless times over the years. But there was nothing the web-slinging hero could do about the online bloodbath he sparked when pre-sale tickets went on sale for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home , which hits theaters Dec. 17, became available for pre-order at midnight today (Nov. 29). Fans caused such a frenzy when they signed on to secure a seat to watch Tom Holland in action that they crashed several box office sites, including Fandango, AMC and Atom, according to CNBC.

Many disgruntled fans took to Twitter to document the difficult pre-order experience. Some of the very best reactions utilized footage from Marvel films new and old. Others repurposed popular meme formats. The frustration was evident. However, like Spider-Man himself, his fans underscored everything with a brilliant wit.

"Fighting for my life to get spider-man no way home tickets," one user wrote.

"[S]pider-man no way home? [M]ore like spider-man no way i'm getting tickets," another complained.

Check out some of the funniest responses to the great movie ticket crisis of 2021, below:

Thankfully, many users were eventually able to secure tickets in their local theaters. They hopped back on Twitter to share the good news. Some even revealed the amount of time they spent waiting for the websites to cooperate. The most dedicated mentioned that the process took between two to three hours; they're the true heroes here.

There were so many celebratory tweets that "I GOT THEM" eventually trended. Check out some of the ecstatic but exhausted tweets below:

While the experience was daunting for fans of the MCU, CNBC noted that it was good news for the movie industry. According to the publication, the last time that there was such a melee for tickets was in 2019 when Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered.

Hopefully this is a sign that movie-goers are rushing back into seats after the pandemic basically brought the industry to a standstill.

So, why is anticipation so high for Spider-Man: No Way Home? For starters, the teenage hero is one of the most popular on Marvel's roster.

Additionally, fans expect that previous Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may make cameos in the new film.

For what it's worth, Garfield has adamantly denied his involvement in the project, but hopes are high that he's trying to keep any cameos a surprise until premiere night.

Some on Twitter have also hypothesized that certain scenes in the latest trailer (check it out below) were digitally edited to remove Garfield and Maguire. We'll have to wait and see.

While we don't know about multiple Spider-Men appearing in the film, we do know several classic villains will be back in action. That includes Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx's Electro and William Dafoe's Green Goblin.