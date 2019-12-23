STUDY: 40 Percent Would Take a Pay Cut to Do a Job They Love

If you are doing a job you love, you should be very thankful. There's a new study that shows many people aren't doing what they love and would gladly take a pay cut to make the change.

Study Finds shared research by PeopleCert asking people if they believe they're doing the job they were meant to do. For many people they talked to, the answer is a big no. Some of the results are very surprising. Here are a few in a nutshell:

8 out of every 10 want a career change in the next 5 years

4 out of 10 would take a pay cut to change to a job they love

6 out of 10 would work longer hours for a better job

52% would relocate to a new city for a better job

Some other trends that this study found is that half don't believe their career is taking them anywhere. Another 40% said they only work their current job to pay the bills.

I have been blessed beyond measure to do a job I absolutely love for over 30 years. What about you?