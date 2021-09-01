Every day on social media, people feel the need to tell EVERYONE that they'll "be taking a much needed break from Social Media". Is it really important for people to know that? Nope. Are you doing that to draw attention to yourself? YEP. In a weird form, you are looking for people to show they care about you. If you're really wanting to get away from social media, just go. No one need's to know.

On a daily basis I see some attention seeker telling the internet that they are taking a break...from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok. I don't want to sound insensitive, but WHO CARES! I get that we all think that people go to your social media to read your insight on the world, what's going on in the US and your non informed commentary on why the world is going down the tubes. According to Psychology Today.com Facebook alone has over 2 billion monthly users that are active on a daily basis and on average people will spend 50-60 minutes per day on social media. (Most averaging WAY above that). The reason we all pay so much attention and "hope" that we get likes is according to psychologist Mike Brooks Ph.D. when people are:

Paying attention to our posts, in the form of "likes," is one way of seeing that we matter to others.

If this is why Social Media means so much to you, you may NEED to step away from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or whatever source is taking up so much of your time. If you're really worried about people not being able to get ahold of you, make sure they have your phone number and keep in contact.

Do you find yourself getting outright ANGRY at certain political posts and feel the need to chime in? It takes less time, energy and stress to just roll on by and take a deep breath.

HelpGuide.org has 4 reasons that social media is sending you on a downward spiral.

Excessive social media use can create a negative, self-perpetuating cycle:

When you feel lonely, depressed, anxious, or stressed, you use social media more often—as a way to relieve boredom or feel connected to others. Using social media more often, though, increases FOMO and feelings of inadequacy, dissatisfaction, and isolation. In turn, these feelings negatively affect your mood and worsen symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. These worsening symptoms cause you to use social media even more, and so the downward spiral continues.

If social media has begun to run your life, it's ok to give it a break. Take a few days/weeks/months off and regain your sanity. I guarantee that all of the craziness is not going away anytime soon, but taking a break could help you regain your composure. While you're away find new hobbies, take a class, go to the library, write a journal of your time away from social media that highlights all the fun/exciting/new things you did.

If you feel that you have an social media addiction and need help, you can reach out to many different people that are there to help. Check out Psychology Today's list of professionals that are there to help you.

A filmmaker named Matt D'Avella documented his 30 day "break" from social media to show that it CAN be done.

